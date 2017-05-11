Car crashes into home, no injuries reported

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Crews are busy cleaning up after a car crashed into a home early this morning.

That accident happened at a home on Baylark Dr. near Southbay just after 4 a.m. Investigators say a 29-year old woman was driving when she crashed into the home.

A cause for that accident is unknown at this time.

Fortunately no injuries were reported.

