Car seat inspections make sure your passenger is safe

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Driscoll Children's Hospital and Christus Spohn teamed up to inspect car seats on Saturday.

Statistics show that 60% of car seats are not being used correctly.

The car seat check-up made sure parents' car seats were installed correctly in order to protect their precious cargo.

One parent said so many people like to leave their straps loose because they like the kids to be comfortable and that it's more important to be safe than comfortable.

