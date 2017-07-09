Card house opens in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KII NEWS) - Gambling is illegal in the State of Texas unless you're at a legal card house.

One just opened in Corpus Christi and it's already raking in the poker players.

Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney visited the social club and shares why it's so popular.

Local player Dylan Farley said, "poker players are kinda a clique and they all talk to each other so once they found out this is where everyone’s been coming".

This card house is the first legal card-house in Corpus Christi and is one of only 6 in Texas.

Here's how it works, they require a membership and a seat rental per hour.

There's no raking and tips makes it similar to any other club.

Player said the dealer isn't pulling stuff out of the pot every time and you're not throwing the dealer a dollar every time you win a hand.

Members hope this helps the poker culture grow in the Coastal Bend.