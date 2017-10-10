'Carnival del las Estrellas' Gala Thursday at Mansion Royal

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An organization dedicated to promoting women within the community is celebrating 19 years in Corpus Christi Thursday at Mansion Royal.

The "Carnival del las Estrellas" gala is being put on by the Hispanic Women's Network of Texas on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Representatives from the Network were at Tuesday's City Council meeting as Mayor Joe McComb made a proclamation for the group.

