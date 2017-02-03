KIII
Carnival for LaMardi Gras

Lamar's volunteer fire department is hosting their 15th annual Mardi Gras celebration February 10 and 11.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:22 AM. CST February 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Call 361-205-1556 if you would like to learn more about how you can join the LaMardi Gras fun.

Here's the address: Lamar Volunteer Fire Department, 302 Bois D’Arc,, Rockport Lamar, 78382.

