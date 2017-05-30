Carport ordinance going back to the drawing board

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A proposed city ordinance requiring a $50 registration fee for Corpus Christi carports without building permits was tabled Tuesday and sent back to City staff.

Officials said 9,000-10,000 Corpus Christi residents with carports that did not have a building permit would have been charged the registration fee, but it was clear from comments made at City Council that there was not enough support to pass the ordinance.

"These people can't afford to do that. They'll come in there and they'll have to redo the carport or tear it down," Council Member Carolyn Vaughn said. "I can't vote for that."

"I think it's just more regulation on top of something we really can't even keep up with," Council Member Paulette Guajardo said.

City staff pointed out the focus on the carports was the result of complaints made after some citizens applied for building permits and were told such carports violated existing building codes and windstorm insurance regulations. The item was tabled and staff was charged with coming up with a more workable solution to the carport regulations.

