Close Carroll High School hosts a very special prom Over at Carrell High School it was prom time for some very special students. KIII STAFF , KIII 11:31 PM. CDT May 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Over at Carrell High School it was prom time for some very special students. The High School hosted their second annual "Very Special Prom". It was for the school's special needs students. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Baby recovers after severe brain injury Stolen items found in Orange Grove Border Patrol finds sea turtles and cocaine Man sentenced to 48-years for murder Police find over 70 marijuana plants Jim Wells Businessman facing charges for sexual assault of a child Robstown HS seniors recognized Texas Privacy Act Raising Concern Across State Threat to Flour Bluff High School Breanna wood More Stories Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital Apr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m. Mom of toddler expected to die from sitter abuse… May 11, 2017, 12:17 a.m. Improvement ideas for Billish Park May 10, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs