KIII
Close

Carroll High School hosts a very special prom

Over at Carrell High School it was prom time for some very special students.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:31 PM. CDT May 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Over at Carrell High School it was prom time for some very special students. 
 
The High School hosted their second annual "Very Special Prom". It was for the school's special needs students. 
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories