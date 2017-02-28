Carroll High School hosts African fashion show

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On this last day of Black History Month, some students at Carroll High School took part in a special fashion show highlighting African attire.
The clothing was donated by members of the community. The event was held in hopes of helping students better understand African culture and its impact around the world.
The organization Communities in Schools helped put on the event.
