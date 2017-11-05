KIII
Cars Show brings together People and Pets

Jordan Pratt, KIII 10:20 AM. CST November 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local car show is taking place Sunday, in hopes to gain donations for Peewees Pets. Cars and Coffee for Charity set up the event, which is  taking place at Twin Peaks located at 5425 South Padre Island Drive. 

The event kicked off at 9 a.m  and will continue until noon, all types of vehicles will be on display including sports cars, hot rods, and motorcycles. All proceeds will benefit the animals at Peewees Pets animal shelter.

