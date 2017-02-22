Case against Border Patrol agent going to Supreme Court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The controversial shooting death of a 15-year-old by a U.S. Border Patrol agent across the U.S.-Mexico border nearly seven years ago made its way to the Supreme Court Tuesday.

Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns spoke with the Corpus Christi attorney who is representing the family of the Mexican boy.

Sergio Hernandez, a 15-year-old Mexican national, was shot and killed in the summer of 2010 by U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa. The shooting happened after Mesa said Hernandez was throwing rocks at him.

While a lower court has sided with Mesa, the Supreme Court is now considering the case.

Corpus Christi Attorney Bob Hilliard said he brought the family here where they were told their son did nothing wrong.

"This kid was not throwing rocks," Hilliard said. "The Justice Department, when they decided not to indict the officer, flew down to Corpus Christi, flew the family to Corpus Christi from Mexico, sat at a table with them and told them directly and unequivocally, 'You can at least rest assured that your son Sergio Hernandez never threw a rock.'"

Hilliard said the Supreme Court is deciding the rights of non-citizens. According to a breif for the petitioners, the Fourth Amendment protects non-citizens against the arbitrary use of deadly force at the border. Hillard said their ruling will determine if legal action can be taken against the U.S. Border Patrol agent.

"We're going after the Border Patrol agents who decide to shoot for no reason and kill Mexican nationals right across the border," Hilliard said.

Hilliard said a ruling in his favor would address the ongoing problem along the southwest border that has resulted in at least 10 cross-border shootings and six Mexican national deaths. He expects a ruling from the high court by the end of June.

(© 2017 KIII)