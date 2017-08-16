Case de Amor Presents Guest Speaker Emmit Smith

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi presents Guest Speaker, Former Dallas Cowboys Player, Emmitt Smith during this year's Casa de Amor.

Smith is an American football icon that will share a message that aligns with the mission of the RMHC while at the Ortiz Center on Thursday September 7th. The special night will honor Lia & Tim Lange for their charitable contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Corpus Christi.

This event is expected to be sold out.

