KIII
Close

Cases of flu in the Coastal Bend up

Dr. Salim Surani explained why we are seeing more cases of influenza. Opioid abuse was also discussed and who is at most risk.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:51 AM. CST February 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Dr. Salim Surani discussed how to stay healthy through this flu season. He also discussed why some are abuse street forms of opioids as well as prescription.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories