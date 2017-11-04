Catch a bite to eat at the Day of the Food Trucks

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Lazy Beach brewing is inviting coastal bend residents to come out and get a taste of Corpus Christi at the 4th annual Day of the Food Trucks! The event will offer samplings of some of Corpus Christi's favorite food trucks along with music, and craft beers. The event is happening at Lazy Beach brewing off Yorktown. The event starts at noon Saturday and runs until 11 p.m.

