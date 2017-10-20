Catch Charlie Brown and the gang at this Pumpkin Patch!

St. James St. Episcopal School of Corpus Christi welcomes the community out to their 2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch by the Bay!

Admission to the Pumpkin Patch is free and families are welcome to take advantage of all the photo opportunities. Pumpkins will be on sale ranging from $5-$20.

Snoopy and Charlie Brown will be there to help you find the great pumpkin and even the furry friends are welcome to join on Sunday from 1-5 pm! Also don't miss out on all the fall festivities for $10 per person! Proceeds will help benefit the school and students.

