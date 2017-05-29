Cause of early morning house fire under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a home on Oak Park Avenue near Up River Road.
That blaze broke out at the home just before 3 a.m. Crews were able to evacuate the family as they worked to put out flames in the attic.
A fire fighter was injured from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation while battling those flames. He is expected to be ok.
Authorities say about one-quarter of the house was damaged. Most of the fire was contained to the upstairs.
The American Red Cross will be assisting the family for the night.
