Cause of early morning house fire under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a home on Oak Park Avenue near Up River Road.

That blaze broke out at the home just before 3 a.m. Crews were able to evacuate the family as they worked to put out flames in the attic.

A fire fighter was injured from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation while battling those flames. He is expected to be ok.

Authorities say about one-quarter of the house was damaged. Most of the fire was contained to the upstairs.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the family for the night.

