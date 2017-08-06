Cause of fire at abandoned apartment complex under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi Fire Fighter is recovering after he sustained minor injuries while battling an apartment fire.

That fire broke out around 6:30 at a complex on Glazebrook Street and Swanter Drive near Ray High School.

The building was abandoned and crews say the flames started on the second floor. They were able to put it out in under ten-minutes.

No one else was injured.

That fire fighter is expected to be ok.

