CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Think of all the tourist attractions here in Texas, now think of what draws people to Corpus Christi. All of that could be greatly effected if Senate Bill 6 passes.

Today during a Senate committee hearing, the so-called "bathroom bill" is back on the agenda, and Corpus Christi Conventions and Visitors Bureau is testifying against it.

"There are big sporting groups, there's conventions, there's government groups that will not come and do business in our state if we pass a bathroom bill," says Paulette Kluge, CEO of the CCVB. She says the bill could cost Texas billions.

Cities that are tourist destinations like Corpus Christi would be hit hardest. When visitors aren't coming and spending money while visiting, there's less money for public resources and infrastructure.

"When people don't want to come here for meetings or for tours or for training then it is going to affect Corpus Christi," Kluge adds.

A similar bill was passed then repealed some time ago in North Carolina; House Bill 4. People were also worried that the state's tourism industry would take a huge hit and the NCAA even threatened to leave.

Supporters of the bill are more concerned about the possibility of sexual assault occurring in a bathroom or locker room that allows either gender.

"Parents don't want their children showering together in high school, there are cases all over the country where men have followed women into bathrooms, uh, on a regular basis," says Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick.

He adds that allowing men and women to use the same facilities is actually harmful to businesses. "Target allowed men in ladies' rooms and for the last year, they've lost money every quarter, they're loosing customers, they're closing stores, they're cutting back their product line and their CEO said we made a big mistake letting men in the ladies' rooms," Patrick says.

Kluge says passing SB 6 will be more damaging to our city, and others say it's discrimination against those who are transgender. "It effects the amount of money have to spend for the things we need in Corpus Christi, so we'll have less police and less firemen and more potholes."

Kluge encourages anyone who opposes the bill to email or call state-elected representatives.

