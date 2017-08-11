C.C. PAL and Valero gearing up for hunt at Lonesome Dove ranch

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Valero and the Corpus Christi Police Athletic League (CC-PAL) will host their 7th Annual Dove Hunt and Skeet Shoot on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Lonesome Dove Ranch. Call Patsy Benchoff with Valero at (361) 289-3104 to register.

All proceeds from the fundraising event will benefit CC-PAL, an organization started in 2003 with a mission to utilize athletic, recreational and educational programs to help prevent and reduce juvenile crime. More than 2,800 children participate yearly in CC-PAL’s numerous activities like basketball, volleyball, martial arts and tutoring.

“Valero is proud to partner with CC-PAL on this great event which directly impacts youth in our community,” said Patsy Benchoff, Lead Community Specialist for Valero. “We couldn’t do this without all of our employees, contractors, and sponsors who spend countless hours volunteering so that the children of this community have access to CC-PAL programs.”

Last year’s Dove Hunt and Skeet Shoot raised $161,109. Since its inception, the event has raised more than half a million dollars ($723,658) for CC-PAL.

This year’s event will include all you can eat and drink, dove hunting, skeet & trap shooting, and a raffle with a John Deere 855D Gator & Trailer up for grabs.

