C.C. Parks and Rec partner with American Red Cross for swimming lessons

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department wants you to cool off this summer with swim lessons.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department’s American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim Program is offering group swim lessons for children ages six-months to adults.

Summer sessions will start June 6th until August 11th. Classes are Tuesday through Friday for two consecutive weeks.

All classes are 30 minutes long and are available at the Collier, Greenwood, H-E-B, and Oso Pools. Online registration starts on May 26th.

For more information or to register online, click here.

© 2017 KIII-TV