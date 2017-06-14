Close CCAD celebrates U.S. Army's 242nd birthday A gathering was held at the Corpus Christi Army Depot Wednesday as the U.S. Army celebrated their 242nd birthday. KIII Staff , KIII 5:44 PM. CDT June 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A gathering was held at the Corpus Christi Army Depot Wednesday as the U.S. Army celebrated their 242nd birthday.Kiii-TV thanks those who served and continue to serve in the U.S. Army! © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man shot in Annaville incident Police Protection Act signed by governor Opening of Beeville murder trial delayed Detectives searching for woman reported missing Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card Pre-trial motion for Trevino Rep. Steve Scalise shot Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Mathis shooting suspect arrested Get your taste of the coastal bend before tickets sell out! More Stories CCAD celebrates U.S. Army's 242nd birthday Jun 14, 2017, 5:44 p.m. Sources: Mayweather vs. McGregor fight scheduled for Aug. 26 Jun 14, 2017, 4:35 p.m. Fed raises key rate and unveils plan to reduce bond holdings Jun 14, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs