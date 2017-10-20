CCAD pairs up with Kolda Elementary to be role models

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Roles models can be individuals and even teams, and that is what happened Thursday morning at Kolda Elementary School.

The Corpus Christi Army Depot announced that they would be partnering with the elementary school to serve as role model to their students.

"We're very excited to be able to partner with a school after one of our fallen brothers, Zachary Kolda," CCAD employee Allan Lanceta said.

The relationship between the two has just begun, and the leaders and students are eager to see the future.

"I think that's really special for us because we might be the only school out of who knows how many schools that get to do this. So we just have to be grateful for that," Fifth-grader Braxton Sanders said. "I think they're gonna help us a lot, like, if we don't have the right decision, they'll probably help us with the right decision."

