CCFD awarded Blood Cup for winning Boots & Badges Blood Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - South Texas first responders continue to live up to their designation as heroes, and on Tuesday the Coastal Bend Blood Center recognized them for giving the gift of life.

The Blood Center awarded the Corpus Christi Fire Department with the "Blood Cup" for winning the 15th annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive Challenge against the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The CCFD pulled out the victory by donating 271 units of blood. In all, with police and firefighters, a total of 534 units were collected.

