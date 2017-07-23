CCFD battles large afternoon brush fire

Firefighters with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Annaville Fire Department battled a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire was on South Clarkwood, near Highway 44. Officials say that three to five acres were burned.

The biggest issue for firefighters was the more than 20 mile per hour wind gusts, because they needed to get the flames under control as there was a structure nearby.

"We've got a structure on the other side of the tree line, but the guys got a good stop on it so that the exposure is not in danger," said CCFD Capt. Greg Carlucci.

No one was injured.

A piece of overheated lawn equipment is believed to be the cause of the fire, but an investigation is still ongoing.

