CCFD Color Guard pay respects to fallen San Antonio firefighter

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As is the case when a first responder falls victim to a crime or accident, their counterparts from all over the nation often turn out to pay their respects.

That was the case Friday morning as the Corpus Christi Fire Department's Color Guard loaded up for a trip to pay respects to a fallen San Antonio firefighters

For the members of the group, the commitment to tradition for a fellow first responder is just something they do. Dan Sheppard, for example, was inspired to learn to play the bagpipes.

"In 1993 we started our honor guard, and we needed a piper, and we could not find a piper in Corpus Christi," Sheppard said.

The honor guard's tradition has helped countless fellow first responders during their time of celebration, their time of honor and their time of sorrow.

"This is just something bigger than ourselves, moreso than anything else," CCFD Captain Thomas Cruz said. "It's for us, Corpus Christi, to kind of send some love up to San Antonio to say we're mourning with them."

