KIII
Close

CCFD raise funds for cancer awareness with T-shirt sale

Some pretty popular t-shirts went on sale Monday.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:14 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some pretty popular t-shirts went on sale Monday. They are called the CARE t-shirts. CARE is an acronym for Cancer Awareness Relief Effort. 
 
The shirts are a way for the Corpus Christi Fire Department to raise funds for local organizations that help in the battle to end cancer. It's an effort that began in 2009. To purchase a shirt, click here
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories