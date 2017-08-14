CCFD raise funds for cancer awareness with T-shirt sale

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some pretty popular t-shirts went on sale Monday. They are called the CARE t-shirts. CARE is an acronym for Cancer Awareness Relief Effort.

The shirts are a way for the Corpus Christi Fire Department to raise funds for local organizations that help in the battle to end cancer. It's an effort that began in 2009. To purchase a shirt, click here

