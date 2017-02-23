CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Luke Hacker has a very rare disease called A.G.S.

Hacker was diagnosed when he was a year-and-a-half old.

Since then, he has beaten the odds and this May he will turn 4-years-old.

Hacker's mother said that he loves firefighters.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha learned this and wanted to lend a hand.

Rocha said when Luke's birthday comes, he will be there, and he might even let Luke ride on a fire truck.



