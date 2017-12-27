CCFD reminds residents of fireworks rules, safety tips

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The New Year is right around the corner and with it comes the tradition of popping fireworks! However, the Corpus Christi Fire Department wants to remind everyone of the rules.

It is illegal to discharge fireworks inside the city limits, according to a City ordinance -- even on our beaches -- and if you're caught using them illegally, you could be fined up to $2,000 per package.

According to the CCFD, they and the police department will be working together to enforce the ordinance, so if you plan to use fireworks this year, keep the following rules and safety tips in mind:

Children must have adult supervision

Get permission to use land outside city limits

Alcohol and fireworks can be a dangerous combination

Children should not pick up leftover fireworks as they could still be active

Read and follow package directions

Never touch or hold a firework after it has been lit

Only use fireworks outdoors

Have an emergency extinguishing method nearby

Also, if you want to report the illegal use of fireworks, call 361-826-2677. DO NOT call 911 for fireworks complaints.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV