CCFD rescue units get refresher training at Windsor Park Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fulton Construction and the Corpus Christi Independent School District used Windsor Park Elementary's recent closing to give the Corpus Christi Fire Department's rescue units a refresher training.
Rescue 3 was at the school Monday, the first day of the three-day training event, using heavy drilling equipment to bust through concrete and wood.
