CCFD's pink fire truck visits Incarnate Word Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department's pink fire truck made a stop at Incarnate Word Academy Monday morning to visit with the students.

It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and students were decorated with pink ribbons for a special assembly. They received a grand tour of the pink truck and learned how it made its way to the Coastal Bend.

The tour was organized by the CCFD's Cancer Awareness Relief Effort, or CARE, a non-profit organization focused on helping local families affected by cancer.

The fire department also raises money through CARE by selling t-shirts, caps, and bracelets. In the last eight years, CARE has donated over $400,000 to local hospitals.

