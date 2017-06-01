CCISD adds campuses that offer full days of Pre-K in 2017-2018 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CCISD will expand full-day pre-kindergarten to 10 additional campuses.

CCISD, in partnership with Head Start, will increase the number of schools offering the program

from 14 campuses to 24 campuses starting in the 2017-2018 school year.

These ten elementary schools will expand half-day programs to full-day:

Ella Barnes

Mary Helen Berlanga

Calk-Wilson

Rafael Galvan

Gloria Hicks

Meadowbrook

Blanche Moore

Fred R. Sanders

Schanen Estates

Weldon A. Smith.

In addition to providing a research-based curriculum partnering with Head Start is a cost-savings

measure for CCISD because Head Start will provide the additional teachers and paraprofessionals

necessary for the expansion.

Cynthia A. Quintanilla Casiano, the director of the Birth-to-Five Head Start Program, said early childhood education makes a tremendous difference in a child's school success later on.

Increasing access to full-day pre-k is one of the district's goals.

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said "It's a challenge, but

I believe we will get there. All children in Corpus Christi deserve to begin their formal education

by attending high-quality preschool programs."

