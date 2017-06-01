CCISD adds campuses that offer full days of Pre-K in 2017-2018 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CCISD will expand full-day pre-kindergarten to 10 additional campuses.
CCISD, in partnership with Head Start, will increase the number of schools offering the program
from 14 campuses to 24 campuses starting in the 2017-2018 school year.
These ten elementary schools will expand half-day programs to full-day:
Ella Barnes
Mary Helen Berlanga
Calk-Wilson
Rafael Galvan
Gloria Hicks
Meadowbrook
Blanche Moore
Fred R. Sanders
Schanen Estates
Weldon A. Smith.
In addition to providing a research-based curriculum partnering with Head Start is a cost-savings
measure for CCISD because Head Start will provide the additional teachers and paraprofessionals
necessary for the expansion.
Cynthia A. Quintanilla Casiano, the director of the Birth-to-Five Head Start Program, said early childhood education makes a tremendous difference in a child's school success later on.
Increasing access to full-day pre-k is one of the district's goals.
Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said "It's a challenge, but
I believe we will get there. All children in Corpus Christi deserve to begin their formal education
by attending high-quality preschool programs."
