CCISD adds schools to free lunch program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At Monday night's CCISD Board Meeting trustees approved a motion to add four schools to their eligibility program. That's an initiative that lets a school offer free lunches and then be reimbursed by the District.

Those schools are Ray High School, Club Estates Elementary School, Metro Elementary School of Design, and Mary Grett Transition Center.

Meanwhile the price of lunch is going up for those that pay for school lunches. In an effort to comply with the Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act, Elementary and Secondary students will see a 10-cent increase on their meals next year.

