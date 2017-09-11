CCISD adopts new cyberbullying policy

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - This week Corpus Christi Independent School District leaders added new changes to their bullying policy to comply with Senate Bill 179, otherwise known as David's Law. The new law went into effect on September 1st and relates to student harassment, particularly cyberbullying.

Parts of the bill requires districts to define "bullying" as a one-time incident rather than a pattern, parents must be notified within 3 days if their child is the victim or the aggressor, bullying that occurs off-campus is subject to be investigated if it is found the to affect the school environment, and cyberbullying can lead to a Class A misdemeanor charge for the perpetrator.

Parents will be notified of any occurrence through paper letter or they may be contacted by a campus administrator.

CCISD has also added changes to their online reporting system that include encouraging the person reporting the bullying to dial 911 in the event of an emergency, and links to the district's current policies. A link to that reporting site can be found by following the link https://studentincident.ccisd.us/

