CCISD appoints five new principals

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Independent School District appointed five new principals to area schools.

Dr. Jamie Copeland will be the new principal at Kaffie Middle School. She is coming from Dawson Elementary School.

Jennifer Hammond will take over at Zavala Elementary School. She was previously the principal at Webb Elementary School.

Kristi Kahil will now take over at Webb Elementary School. She is coming from the Comal Independent School District.

Kelsie Morris will now lead Kostoryz Elementary School, and Diana Ybarra will be in charge of Galvan Elementary School.

