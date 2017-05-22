CCISD board discusses District of Innovation status

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Independent School District board members heard from parents Monday about the district's possible move to become a district of innovation.

It could mean major rule changes in and out of the classroom.

With the legislature's approval, districts can now choose to be flexible in many areas of education that basically exempts them from several parts of the Texas Education Code. Some of those changes, for example, could include a different start to the school year, a change in certification for teachers, and adjust the size of the classroom.

CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said the innovation concept is flexibility on State education mandates.

"I think up to a point the State has finally realized let's give districts that flexability to determine how they want to use it best," Hernandez said.

"The reason why we're against it is that it leaves everything up to chance," said Dr. Nancy Vera, President of the American Federation of Teachers.

Vera said the program basically "dumbs down" the process of education by flexing the Texas Education Commission rules.

"We should instead be focusing on the academics," Vera said. "Why do we have a 40-percent literacy rate in Corpus Christi? Why are we not providing stipends now or recognizing stipends for masters and doctorate degrees among the educators? Why are we not even recognizing them among the principals? What is this dumbing down that we're talking about?"

The CCISD is currently looking at three areas for possible District of Innovation, including the start date of the school year, which currently is mandated as the last Monday in August. Also teacher certification, except as required by federal law; and the 90-percent attendance rule, which affects students who travel frequently for academic and athletic competition.

"We see it as an opportunity to get more things done," said Susie Saldana, who represents C-COS United Teachers and School Employees. She agrees with some of the innovation flexibility.

"The only thing they're going to be looking at is the vocational classes where we need them," Saldana said. "And we've lost some of them and we really need those people."

Before the CCISD Board of Trustees can even take a vote on the innovation concept, a 45-member advisory team has to study and research the idea. Five area school districts have already opted in for district of innovation status, while several others are waiting to see. The designation is only available for five years.

