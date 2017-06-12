CCISD Board members tour new elementary campus

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CCISD Super Intendent Dr. Roland Hernandez and members of the school board will be getting a first hand look at two new elementary school campuses.

The tour will showcase improvements made to Calk-Wilson Elementary and Los Encinos Elementary.

Officials say the campuses were nearly 80-percent complete back in April.

CCISD plans to have both new elementary campuses open by the fall.

