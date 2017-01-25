CCISD bringing grief counseling training, seminar to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Independent School District is bringing a respected grief counselor to town to provide specialized training for counselors as well as a free seminar for Coastal Bend residents.

The seminar, titled "Understanding Your Grief: Touchstones for Home and Healing," will be hosted by Dr. Alan Wolfelt, a counselor, educator and author who founded the Center for Loss in Fort Collins, Colorado, more than 25 years ago. The Center offers education and support to the grieving as well as bereavement caregivers.

Wolfelt is internationally known for his compassionate messages of hope and healing as well as his companioning philosophy of grief care. He has written many bestselling books and other resources on grief.

