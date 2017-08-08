COPRUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Independent School District released new information showing that all campuses met state standards just a few weeks ahead of the new academic year.

All 57 schools have received a "met standard" rating by the Texas Education Agency marking it the first time in thirteen years.

Just last year four CCISD schools were rated with "improvement required" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2013 there were 18 schools in the district that received that same rating.

.

In a statement released to the Caller Times superintendent, Roland Hernandez says that CCISD schools are "capable of setting and achieving goals".

The full details of the latest rating will be released sometime next week.

© 2017 KIII-TV