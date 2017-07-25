CCISD closes high school tracks to public

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Folks looking to get their walking exercise in at local high-school tracks in the CCISD will now have to look elsewhere.

The district has closed those tracks to the public in the wake of one million dollar turf upgrades at each of those facilities. The money came from the passage of a school bond last year. The upgrades include 8 foot fences around the facilities.

The decision to closed them was made after vandalism was discovered at those fields.

The idea is to protect the investment and keep the fields in good shape for students.

"We apologize for any inconvenience to the community. We know they are used to walking our tracks. That's why we are adding tracks to our middle schools. We want people to continue to use the facilities we have available. I think you will be happy with our middle school tracks," said Brenda Marshall, CCISD Athletic Director.

Marshall told 3 News folks can still enjoy the tracks at all of the CCISD middle schools with upgrades at Adkins, Driscoll, Grant, and Kaffie Middle Schools. Similar upgrades are expected at other middle school campuses.

