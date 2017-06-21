CCISD employee information accidentally made public

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some Corpus Christi Independent School District employees are being asked to keep a close eye on their finances after some personal information was inadvertently posted online.

The Texas Association of School Boards made the discovery back on May 22. The Association administers a group unemployment compensation program for Texas school districts. They notified the CCISD that employee names and Social Security numbers were made visible online for a short period. That info has since been taken down.

Some 6,100 CCISD employees were impacted.

The Association has offered those affected one year of credit monitoring at no charge.

