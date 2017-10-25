CCISD gives community update at State of the District

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The annual Corpus Christi Independent School District State of the District was addressed Wednesday afternoon at the American Bank Center.

Every single school for CCISD met the state standards, and administrators stay the only set back the district has was the one week delay because of Hurricane Harvey.

The State of District highlights the district's accomplishments within the past year and recognizes and honors hardworking partners and community members who make up the body of CCISD. This event also celebrated the district's academic achievements.

Member's with the education program say they are proud of continuing efforts of innovative new ideas.

