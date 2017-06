CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a fond farewell for a number of CCISD employees who will be retiring. Wednesday night the District held this retirement banquet over at the Ortiz Center. About 120 school District employees were honored. Retires were presented with an engraved rosewood clock. Some employees being honored have been with the CCISD for over 40-years.

© 2017 KIII-TV