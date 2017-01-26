KIII
Close

CCISD Hosts Grief Seminar for General Public and Professionals

CCISD is welcoming the public to two set seminar dates focusing on how to handle crisis in the district.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:23 AM. CST January 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Corpus Christi Independent School District is bringing Author, Educator and Grief Counselor Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt for a FREE community seminar on Tuesday January 31st from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event is open to the public.

A second seminar, "Helping Children and Adolescence deal with Grief: A Companioning Philosophy of Caregiving", will be held on Wednesday February 1st  for CCISD counselors & nurses, surrounding districts and other professionals.

Visti https://ccisd.us/ for more information.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories