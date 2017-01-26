CCISD Hosts Grief Seminar for General Public and Professionals

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Corpus Christi Independent School District is bringing Author, Educator and Grief Counselor Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt for a FREE community seminar on Tuesday January 31st from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event is open to the public.

A second seminar, "Helping Children and Adolescence deal with Grief: A Companioning Philosophy of Caregiving", will be held on Wednesday February 1st for CCISD counselors & nurses, surrounding districts and other professionals.

Visti https://ccisd.us/ for more information.

(© 2017 KIII)