CCISD is hiring for mentors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Independent School District added 60 new part-time jobs for you to take advantage of.

The jobs are part of the district's 21st Century program. A mentoring program that offers tutoring before and after school for students as well other activities including theatre arts and physical education.

The program is currently at 10 campuses, seven of those elementary schools and three of those are middle schools.

About 1000 students take part in the program. If you are interested, check out this link from CCISD: https://ccisd.us/employment-online-job-listings

(© 2017 KIII)