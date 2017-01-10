KIII
CCISD Opposing TEA's New Rating System

CCISD is just one of 160 school districts taking a stance against the rating system.

KIII 8:39 AM. CST January 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CCISD board of trustees has joined 160 other districts across Texas who are opposing the Texas Education Agency's new rating system. A board meeting was held Monday night and several board members expressed concern over how schools and districts would be rated.

The TEA would rate schools on an A - F scale beginning in Fall 2018. CCISD board of trustees drafted a resolution requesting the Texas Legislature repeal the current rating system, and in its place enforce a community rating.

The next legislative session is scheduled to be held in Austin later today.
 


