CCISD Opposing TEA's New Rating System

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CCISD board of trustees has joined 160 other districts across Texas who are opposing the Texas Education Agency's new rating system. A board meeting was held Monday night and several board members expressed concern over how schools and districts would be rated.



The TEA would rate schools on an A - F scale beginning in Fall 2018. CCISD board of trustees drafted a resolution requesting the Texas Legislature repeal the current rating system, and in its place enforce a community rating.



The next legislative session is scheduled to be held in Austin later today.

