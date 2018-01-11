CCISD plans to move forward with District of Innovation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Independent School District could join more than 600 Texas school districts and become a District of Innovation.

According to a news release, the District of Innovation Committee has been reviewing the program's options for possible use in CCISD. There are plans to propose that CCISD could move forward in pursuing District of Innovation status, but only to gain calendar flexibility.

The District Advisory Team met to review the proposal and will hold a public hearing in February.

If the committee vote passes, it will go before the next CCISD board of trustees meeting.

