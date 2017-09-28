CCISD removes middle school mascot after community concern

CORPUS CHRISTI(KIII 3 NEWS) - Hamlin Middle School students used to call themselves the "rebels" but on Thursday The Corpus Christi Independent School District removed the mascot and logo after concerns from parents.
CCISD followed a national trend to do away with public displays celebrating the confederacy.
Several confederate statues across the U.S. were removed this year and many schools have debated changing their namesake and mascots including Robert. E. Lee High School in San Antonio.
And it didn't take long for the community to think of what the next mascot should be.
"A panther," parent Ralph Perez said. "I don't think there's any panthers in town."
Some parents said they weren't aware there was an issue with the rebel in the first place.
"It doesn't really matter to me cause i didn't see it as controversial but people make it controversial," parent John De La Paz said.
