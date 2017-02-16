CCISD Superintendent responds to rumors of ICE raids

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi parents had the chance Thursday to attend the Corpus Christi Independent School District's Coffee with the Super event, where questions ranged from facility improvements to rumors of ICE raiding the district.

CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said those rumors are false, and that any illegal immigrant student is safe at CCISD schools, adding that all student attendance is vital to the success of the district.

(© 2017 KIII)