CCISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student
The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced Tuesday that they will be recommending to their board that a Collegiate High School teacher's contract be terminated after he was charged with an improper relationship with a student.
KIII 6:47 PM. CST January 31, 2017
