CCISD to host auxiliary job fair at Ray High School gymnasium

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Independent School District is looking for some employees in advance of the upcoming school year.

An auxiliary job fair will be held Wednesday at Ray High School's gymnasium. The CCISD will be looking for bus drivers and attendants, cafeteria helpers, custodians and maintenance workers.

If you are interested in attending the job fair, you are asked to fill out a support application prior to your arrival at the fair. You can do that online here.

