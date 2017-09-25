CCISD to host Coastal Bend College & Career Expo

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For many high school seniors and juniors in the Coastal Bend, it's time to think about college.

To help with that, the Corpus Christi Independent School District is hosting the Coastal Bend Area College & Career Expo at Veterans Memorial High School.

The event will be open to all students regardless of their home district, and will feature representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities in Texas and other states. Those who attend will have access to information on college admissions and applying for financial aid.

The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Veterans Memorial High School auditorium. Informational sessions will take place from 6:30-7 p.m. and the colleges and universities will showcase from 7-9 p.m.

The event is free of charge and open to all families.

